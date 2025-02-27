"Electoral motives" behind FMD hysteria, says Iraqi minister

Shafaq News/ "Electoral motives" are behind the heightened concerns around the foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in Iraq, aimed at unsettling the public, Agriculture Minister Abbas Al-Maliki stated on Thursday.

Al-Maliki stated that FMD, which has been endemic in Iraq since 1954, causes thousands of cases each year, noting that in 2023, more than 17,000 cases were recorded.

He further emphasized that "the extensive media coverage surrounding the disease had contributed to public panic and market disruptions." However, he reassured that the efforts of specialized teams have led to a significant decrease in cases, and the disease is now on the decline.

As of now, there have been 5,000 reported FMD cases, the minister confirmed, dismissing rumors of a plague outbreak, describing them as "part of a recurring media campaign ahead of parliamentary elections."