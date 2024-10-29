EXCLUSIVE: Parliamentary bloc unveils strategy to resolve Iraq's Speaker election

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraq's Initiative (Al-Mubadara) bloc announced that intensive meetings among political blocs will be held in the next 48 hours to finalize the selection of the Iraqi House Speaker during the session scheduled for Thursday.

Adnan al-Juhaishi, a member of the parliamentary bloc, told Shafaq News, “Thursday's parliamentary session will address three main points: first, a vote will be held, and the candidate with the highest votes will become the Speaker of the House."

“The second point involves candidates announcing their withdrawal during the session, followed by the nomination of a consensus candidate for Speaker,” he added.

As for the final point, al-Juhaishi explained, “It concerns amending the internal regulations of the House of Representatives, which is unlikely and cannot be pursued."

On Wednesday, October 23, six Sunni political forces, led by Mohammad al-Halboosi, leader of the Taqaddum Party, announced two potential paths to resolve the 11-month deadlock over the election of a new Speaker.

The first option calls for all competing parties to withdraw their candidates and for all national forces present to support Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, who has already gained the backing of the Sunni parliamentary and political majority.

The second option involves proceeding with legal measures in Parliament to nominate a new candidate from the Sunni political majority, supported by a large parliamentary bloc, ensuring the Sunni majority's right to appoint their representative to this crucial position.

Despite several parliamentary sessions held to elect a new Speaker, political factions have failed to reach a consensus. The Taqaddum bloc, led by al-Halboosi, insists on retaining the position as its entitlement, while Al-Siyada bloc, led by Khamis al-Khanjar, and other Sunni groups argue that the seat should represent the entire Sunni community, not just a single party or bloc.