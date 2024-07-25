MP Al-Dahlaki: no changes to bylaws as Iraq eyes new House Speaker

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, MP Raad Al-Dahlaki, leader of the Azm Alliance, declared that "the doors are closed" to any attempts to amend the bylaws for nominating a new House speaker, following the judicial termination of Mohammed Al-Halbousi's membership.

Al-Dahlaki told Shafaq News that “political pressure is pushing for a session to elect the House speaker next week,” affirming that “the current atmosphere and determination will expedite the election.”

"The candidates are already present. Whoever gains the confidence of the House members will become Speaker," he added.

Since the Federal Supreme Court terminated Al-Halbousi's membership in November 2023, political parties have been unable to agree on a new Speaker due to ongoing differences.

The Coordination Framework (CF) set July 20 as the deadline to resolve the Sunni dispute over nominating a new Iraqi Parliament president, after which the decision will go to members.