EXCLUSIVE: Iraq’s ICTS intensifies operations on Syria border

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Counterterrorism Service (ICTS) has stepped up operations along the Iraq-Syria border to maintain stability and prevent infiltration, ICTS Chief Karim Al-Tamimi said on Saturday.

In an exclusive statement to Shafaq News, Al-Tamimi highlighted recent counterterrorism efforts in northern and southern Rutba and Rawah in Al-Anbar province, where security forces have targeted key militant leaders, destroyed dozens of hideouts that were used by the terrorist groups as shelters, and conducted daily reconnaissance flights in coordination with other agencies.

“ICTS remains fully committed to securing the border and preventing any threats to Iraq’s stability,” he stated, assuring that security units remain on high alert.

Last week, Iraq’s Border Guard Command announced that it had reinforced positions along the frontier amid ongoing clashes between Syrian government forces and armed factions.

The Iraqi-Syrian border, spanning approximately 610 kilometers with 300 kilometers in Nineveh and 320 kilometers in Al-Anbar, remains a critical area. It is frequently used by terrorists to infiltrate Iraqi territory and carry out attacks, and its rural and remote nature makes it a convenient hideout. Additionally, the border is a key route for smuggling operations, including drugs, weapons, fighters, and other illicit activities.