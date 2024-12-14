Dust storm triggers 65 suffocation cases in Saladin
2024-12-14T20:48:51+00:00
Shafaq News/ Evening that dozens of cases of suffocation were recorded in Saladin province due to a severe dust storm, a medical source reported on Saturday.
The source told Shafaq News, “The hospital in Balad district, Saladin province, recorded 65 cases of suffocation this evening as a result of the dust storm.”
“The affected individuals are receiving medical treatment to prevent their conditions from worsening due to the intensity of the storm,” the source added.