Dust storm triggers 65 suffocation cases in Saladin

Shafaq News/ Evening that dozens of cases of suffocation were recorded in Saladin province due to a severe dust storm, a medical source reported on Saturday.

The source told Shafaq News, “The hospital in Balad district, Saladin province, recorded 65 cases of suffocation this evening as a result of the dust storm.”

“The affected individuals are receiving medical treatment to prevent their conditions from worsening due to the intensity of the storm,” the source added.