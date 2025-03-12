Drone crashes near security facility in Baghdad

2025-03-12T18:26:57+00:00

Shafaq News/ surveillance drone crashed near a security facility in central Baghdad, a security source reported on Wednesday.

The source told Shafaq News that the RTK300 drone went down near the First Battalion of the Federal Police in Al-Basateen neighborhood, Al-Shaab district.

Authorities confirmed the drone was unarmed, and an investigation has been launched to determine its origin and whether it was used for reconnaissance or civilian purposes.

