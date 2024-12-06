Diyala urges intensified intelligence efforts against ISIS remnants

Shafaq News/ The Security Committee in Diyala’s Provincial Council called, on Friday, to bolster intelligence efforts to track down ISIS sleeper cells in the area, warning of potential threats despite the absence of immediate terrorist activity.

Fares Muzahim, the committee’s deputy head, told Shafaq News that the recent crimes recorded in Diyala, particularly in Balad Ruz and Muqdadiya, were purely criminal and lacked any signs of terrorism. "Most of these cases have been resolved, and the perpetrators have been identified," he said.

While Muzahim revealed that ISIS has not been completely eradicated in Diyala, he pointed out the group’s remnants are limited to border areas and currently lack operational activity due to sustained security pressure and ongoing operations.

He cautioned, however, that “enhanced intelligence efforts are essential to eliminate these dormant cells, which could otherwise launch attacks at any moment.”

Despite being territorially defeated in 2017, ISIS remnants continue to launch attacks, particularly in remote areas in Diyala. Recently, Iraqi Security Forces destroyed 18 ISIS hideouts in Diyala with the support of the US-led coalition.

The group has carried out lower-scale attacks, exploiting security gaps between federal Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.