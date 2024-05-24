Diyala suffers several fires in 48 hours, over 30 dunums destroyed

Shafaq News/ Several fires ripped through Diyala in eastern Iraq over the past two days, burning down at least 10 orchards and consuming more than 30 dunums (74 acres) of agricultural land, a security source reported on Friday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "six fires erupted in various districts across Diyala since Wednesday, affecting orchards in areas including Habhab, al-Miqdadiyah, and Abu Saida."

"Strong winds and storms are believed to have caused the fires to spread rapidly," the source said, adding that "a total of over 30 dunums of land was devastated by the blazes."

"Firefighters and local residents collaborated to extinguish the fires and bring them under control," the source continued.

Separately, a fire erupted in bushes near the Mandali border crossing with Iran in eastern Diyala. The flames were contained without causing any reported casualties.

"Authorities were able to extinguish all fires with the assistance of local residents," the source said.