Diyala political blocs reach agreement on a formula to elect a governor: source

Shafaq News/ Political blocs in Diyala have reached an agreement over a formula to elect a governor, ending a weeks-long deadlock over the formation of the local government.

The agreement was reached after talks that spanned for two days between the blocs in Diyala, which is located north of Baghdad.

"Under the terms of the agreement, the Shiite blocs will present five signatures from Shiite members of the Diyala Governorate Council in support of a Shia candidate for governor by the end of Thursday," a council member said." If the Shiite blocs are unable to collect five signatures, the Sunni blocs will then collect five signatures in support of a Sunni candidate for governor."

"If either side of the council collects five signatures and agrees on a specific candidate," he explained. "It will help to bring the rest of the components together to vote for their candidate."

The Diyala Governorate Council has been divided into two factions over the issue of the governorship. One faction, consisting of eight members from the Shia, Sunni, and Kurdish blocs, supports the reappointment of incumbent Governor Muthanna al-Tamimi. The other faction, consisting of seven members from the Sunni and Shiite blocs, opposes the re-appointment of al-Tamimi.

The Diyala Governorate Council has failed to complete its first session, which was held on February 5, 2024, to form the local government several times due to the political conflict over the positions of governor and council president.