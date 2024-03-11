Diyala governorate council fails to convene for fourth time

Shafaq News/ The governorate council of Diyala failed to convene for the fourth time on Monday after a number of members withdrew from the session.

A political source told Shafaq News Agency that "10 members were present to attend the session, but some members received calls from their blocs to withdraw and abstain from voting, which led to a quorum breach."

The session was scheduled to be held in the Rashid Hotel in Baghdad to finalize the formation of the local government.

The Diyala Provincial Council held its first session on February 5, and decided to keep the session open due to its inability to achieve an absolute majority in the vote for the speaker of the council, and to go to a second round, and then the session was raised and kept open as well after a quorum breach due to the withdrawal of a number of members without completing the vote to choose a speaker for the council.

The Coordination Framework blocs were also unable to agree on a figure to appoint as governor of Diyala. After the leader of the "We Build" coalition, Hadi al-Amiri, nominated the former governor of Diyala, Muthana al-Tamimi, to complete another term, other blocs from the alliance refused to allow al-Tamimi to take up the position again. As a result, al-Amiri withdrew his candidate and presented another alternative, which was also rejected. Finally, al-Amiri gave up the position to the State of Law, which nominated Wadah al-Tamimi as governor of Diyala.