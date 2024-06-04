Diyala council member denies rumors of new chairperson election

Shafaq News/ Diyala Council member Fares Mozahem on Tuesday denied media reports on Tuesday of a session being held to elect a new council president.

The Council Member told Shafaq News Agency that no session had been held yet, confirming that a meeting and preparations were underway to hold the session in the capital Baghdad.

mozahem added that the expected meeting could be held within the next few hours, as members seek to reach an agreement on choosing a chairperson for the Council.

These developments come amid reports that a new chairperson has been elected for the Diyala Council.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the Diyala Council is scheduled to hold its meeting tonight at al-Rasheed Hotel in central Baghdad.

The Diyala Council has been divided into two teams, the first is trying to renew the term of the former governor Muthanna al-Tamimi and consists of eight members from the Shiites, Sunnis and Kurds, and the other consists of seven Shiite and Sunni members who object to renewing al-Tamimi's term.

Since Februery, the Diyala Council has failed to form the local government several times due to disagreements over the positions of governor and council chair.