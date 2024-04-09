Diyala Council blocs support Al-Maliki's candidate for governor position

Shafaq News/ Members of the Diyala Provincial Council convened in Baghdad for a meeting with Nouri al-Maliki, the head of the State of Law Coalition, to discuss the governor position candidacy.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the delegation included representatives from two key blocs: the Diyala Coalition Bloc, led by MP Ahmed al-Mousawi of the Asa'ib Ahl Alhaq faction, and the Asas Coalition Bloc in Diyala, headed by MP Salah Zaini al-Tamimi. In addition, three council members, Salem al-Tamimi, Rashad al-Tamimi, and Raad Maghames al-Tamimi, participated in the meeting.

The source revealed that the delegation officially voiced its support to Muayyad al-Obaidi, a member of the State of Law Coalition, for the position of Diyala governor to expedite the formation of the local government and convene an official session after the Eid Al-Fitr holiday.

Both the Asa'ib Ahl Alhaq and Asas blocs conveyed to Nouri al-Maliki that they now leave the decision-making process to the State of Law Coalition to garner support from other blocs to secure a majority vote for al-Obaidi.

Diyala's council has repeatedly failed to convene its first session and form a local government since February 5th. The roadblock stems from political wrangling over the governor and council chair positions.

The council is divided into two factions. One, comprised of eight members from Shia, Sunni, and Kurdish blocs, seeks to renew the term of former governor Muthanna al-Tamimi. The other, consisting of seven Sunni and Shia members, opposes his reappointment.

A member of Diyala's council on Friday expressed concern about delays in forming a local government, warning it could worsen security and stall vital service projects.

"persistent political conflict and postponing the election of a governor and chair have obstructed new service projects and hampered roughly 90% of ongoing ones due to a lack of effective oversight over executive bodies," said Council Member Nizar al-Luhaybi.

"This absence has been exploited to fuel corruption."

He cautioned that "a protracted crisis and escalating conflict could impact the overall security situation, potentially leading to clashes." Al-Lahhibi urged for an agreement to resolve the impasse.

He noted that the crux of the dispute lies with the governor's position. "Once this is settled, the local government and council can be finalized." He said "serious efforts" are underway to address the issue "immediately after Eid al-Fitr."