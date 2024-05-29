Dhi Qar announces formation of coalition for local government management

Shafaq News / The Dhi Qar Provincial Council announced, on Wednesday, the formation of a coalition to manage the local government.

Our correspondent reported that ten council members, led by Council Chairman Abdul-Baqi Al-Omari, declared the establishment of the "Sons of Dhi Qar Coalition" to oversee the local government.

Previously, the Dhi Qar Provincial Council was divided into two factions, each consisting of nine members.

On December 18, 2023, Iraq held its first local elections in a decade, spanning fifteen governorates. These elections have substantial implications for local and national politics, given that provincial governments in Iraq play crucial roles in appointing governors, allocating budgets, and planning local infrastructure.