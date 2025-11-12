Dhi Qar Elections: Turnout 49%, PM al-Sudani on top

Shafaq News – Dhi Qar

The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) on Wednesday released the final results of Iraq’s 2025 parliamentary elections in the southeastern Dhi Qar province.

According to IHEC data, voter turnout in the province reached 49%.

The province holds 19 parliamentary seats, including 5 for women, in total.

The distribution is as follows:

- Al-Ima’ar Wal Tanmiya (Reconstruction and Development): 80,827 votes.

- State of Law (Dawlat Al-Qanoun): 74,541 votes.

- Al-Sadiqoon Movement: 61,653 votes.

- National State Forces Alliance (Tahaluf Quwa al-Dawla al-Wataniyah): 46,598 votes.

- Badr Organization: 44,406 votes.

- Sumeriyoun Movement: 36,601 votes.

- Services (Khadamat): 31,162 votes.

- Abshir Ya Iraq: 23,214 votes.

- Ishraqat Kanoon: 22,515 votes.

- Daam al-Dawla bloc: 21,608 votes.

- Huqooq: 21,139 votes.

Other minor parties and independent candidates were also listed by the Commission but received fewer votes.

According to the IHEC, these preliminary results will be followed by a review of complaints and any polling stations that experienced technical issues. The final results are then released, opening the stage for electoral appeals.

After the judicial panel resolves all appeals, it notifies the Commission, which submits the names of the winning candidates to the Federal Supreme Court for official ratification.

