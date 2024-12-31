Despite challenges, Baghdad welcomes New Year with festive spirit

Shafaq News/ People in Baghdad are putting aside daily struggles to embrace the New Year with enthusiasm, decorating the capital’s streets and indulging in celebrations that light up the city.

The streets of Baghdad, including popular areas like Yarmouk and Mansour, are adorned with Christmas trees of various sizes, illuminated in vibrant colors. Restaurants, bakeries, and storefronts feature festive decorations.

Baghdadis are sharing their wishes for the coming year in unique ways. Many have written short messages expressing their hopes and dreams on cards, which they attach to decorative trees or post on boards set up by restaurant and event hall owners.

"We hope for a year of peace, prosperity, and a better future for all Iraqis," said one resident who added his card to a tree outside a café.

Shafaq News captured scenes of bustling activity across the city as families and friends flocked to malls, restaurants, and event halls to mark the occasion. In a festive twist, some motorists joined the celebrations by honking their car horns in playful camaraderie.

Despite ongoing challenges, including traffic congestion and economic pressures, Baghdad residents remain determined to ring in the New Year with joy and optimism, proving that the city’s spirit cannot be dampened.