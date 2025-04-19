Defense Push: Iraq targets cyber, military upgrades

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mohammed Shia al-Sudani reaffirmed his government’s commitment to expanding the country’s defense industry, warning of growing capabilities among terrorist groups.

Speaking at the opening of the 13th Security, Defense, Military Industries and Cybersecurity Exhibition in Baghdad, al-Sudani said Iraq has laid the groundwork for a national arms industry through legislation and the formation of the Military Industrialization Authority. “Our factories are now operational, producing light and medium ammunition, along with other military supplies,” he said.

“Modern security threats extend beyond traditional battlefields, with militant and criminal groups exploiting new platforms for attacks, recruitment, and data breaches,” he noted, calling for early and focused efforts to strengthen the digital defenses.

Al-Sudani stressed the importance of staying ahead of cyber risks by training specialized security personnel, securing financial and service-related applications, and protecting government data from potential breaches, adding, “We are advancing toward comprehensive digital transformation of government operations and believe in the potential for a strong, integrated Iraqi defense industry.”

Earlier in the day, the exhibition opened with wide international participation, including delegations from the United States, China, and Iran.

Sabah Al-Numan, spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief, told Shafaq News Agency the event features 150 companies from 20 Arab and foreign countries, along with 65 Iraqi firms, describing it as an opportunity to exchange expertise and explore the latest technologies in weapons, ammunition, and surveillance systems.

The official highlighted recent progress in Iraq’s military manufacturing sector, pointing to the country’s growing investment in cybersecurity. “Technology has become a central pillar in national defense.”