Czechia praises Iraq's al-Hol repatriation

Shafaq News - Baghdad/Prague

Iraq has made significant efforts to repatriate its citizens from Syria’s al-Hol camp, Czech Ambassador Jan Vyčítal stated on Saturday.

According to a statement from Iraq’s National Security Advisory, Vyčítal, during a meeting with National Security Adviser Qassem al-Araji, acknowledged Baghdad’s role in reintegrating those citizens, referencing returnees' reception at al-Jadaa camp in Nineveh for psychological and social rehabilitation.

Since 2021, Iraq has worked with international organizations to return families from al-Hol, a detention camp in northeastern Syria that holds thousands of suspected ISIS-linked individuals, despite opposition from victims’ families.

“Iraq is a stable country with a professional security system,” the ambassador remarked, crediting Iraq’s foreign policy with helping it avoid fallout from regional conflicts.

Meanwhile, Al-Araji reaffirmed Iraq’s commitment to strengthening regional and international relations in pursuit of long-term security and development.

Both sides also called for ending civilian suffering in Gaza and stopping Israeli military operations in the Strip.