Czechia praises Iraq's al-Hol repatriation
Shafaq News - Baghdad/Prague
Iraq has made significant efforts to repatriate its citizens from Syria’s al-Hol camp, Czech Ambassador Jan Vyčítal stated on Saturday.
According to a statement from Iraq’s National Security Advisory, Vyčítal, during a meeting with National Security Adviser Qassem al-Araji, acknowledged Baghdad’s role in reintegrating those citizens, referencing returnees' reception at al-Jadaa camp in Nineveh for psychological and social rehabilitation.
Since 2021, Iraq has worked with international organizations to return families from al-Hol, a detention camp in northeastern Syria that holds thousands of suspected ISIS-linked individuals, despite opposition from victims’ families.
“Iraq is a stable country with a professional security system,” the ambassador remarked, crediting Iraq’s foreign policy with helping it avoid fallout from regional conflicts.
Meanwhile, Al-Araji reaffirmed Iraq’s commitment to strengthening regional and international relations in pursuit of long-term security and development.
Both sides also called for ending civilian suffering in Gaza and stopping Israeli military operations in the Strip.
جددنا خلال اللقاء مع سعادة سفير جمهورية التشيك في بغداد، السيد يان شنايدوف، @CZBaghdad حرص العراق على إقامة أفضل العلاقات مع محيطه الإقليمي والدولي، بما يعزز المصالح المشتركة العليا، ويضمن احترام السيادة، ويساهم في تحقيق السلم والاستقرار المستدامين.كما أكدنا على أهمية إنهاء… pic.twitter.com/WAZbqojGTr— قاسم الاعرجي (@qassimalaraji) July 5, 2025