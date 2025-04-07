Cybersecurity alert: Fraudulent link targets Iraqis' data

Shafaq News/ Iraqi authorities have detected a fraudulent link posted on Facebook, urging citizens not to engage with unknown parties.

In a statement on Monday, the Iraqi Ministry of Interior's Cybersecurity Center affirmed that the link, published on the CBI Customer Service Facebook page, aims to collect citizens' data “illegally” by redirecting users seeking to activate electronic banking services to WhatsApp.

The center advised citizens to avoid opening unknown or suspicious links and to verify their authenticity using websites such as VirusTotal before clicking. It also stressed the importance of not sharing personal or banking information online with unknown parties.