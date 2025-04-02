Cultural ties grow Moscow students in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Students from Moscow State University’s (MSU) Arabic language program wrapped up their training in Iraq, engaging in multiple study visits, Russian media reported.

As part of the program, students met with the head of Iraq’s Martyrs Foundation, recognizing the institution’s participation in the RT.doc documentary festival “Time of Our Heroes” held in Moscow in February 2025.

Discussions also covered future cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.

The director of the Russian House, Alq Ali Al-Barghash, extended an official invitation to the foundation’s head, Abdel Ilah Al-Naeli, to visit Russia and explore its experience in commemorating national figures.

The program also featured cultural and public diplomacy activities, including a friendly football match in Najaf between a team of Moscow University students and graduates of Russian universities, and a team from Kufa Grand Mosque. The match ended in a 6-6 draw.

Students also visited Iraq’s Communications and Media Commission, where they learned about the country’s media landscape and discussed ways to enhance bilateral media cooperation.