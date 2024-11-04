Coordination Framework to discuss legislative extension, ministerial changes in Monday’s meeting

Shafaq News/ A source within the Coordination Framework reported that a meeting will be held on Monday at the leadership level, amid uncertainty regarding the attendance of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.

According to the source, "The Coordination Framework will convene this evening with all its leaders to discuss several important issues, including the extension of the legislative session of the Council of Representatives and the approval of significant laws, such as those related to personal status and the service and retirement of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) fighters."

The source added that "the meeting will also address the issue of ministerial changes within the government, with the decision to replace ministers left to the authority of Prime Minister Al-Sudani," noting, "The attendance of Al-Sudani at the meeting remains uncertain, although the Coordination Framework leadership has informed everyone, including the Prime Minister, of the necessity to attend today’s meeting."