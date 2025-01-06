Controversy in Iraq as 1% salary deduction for employees and retirees takes effect retroactively

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraq retroactively deducted 1% of salary from retirees for two months for humanitarian aid to Gaza and Lebanon, sparking a wave of anger and discontent.

Retirees described the decision as "unjust and unexpected," with many stating that "these deductions will significantly affect their standard of living, especially as they are already struggling with rising prices and worsening living conditions."

In a statement, the office of the High Commission for Human Rights in Basra called on the National Retirement Authority to review the 1% deductions.

"There are cases where some retirees were subjected to deductions exceeding 1%, including for two months, which requires attention from the Ministry of Finance and the Federal Financial Audit Bureau," the office explained.

In November, the Iraqi Cabinet approved the Ministry of Finance's decision to deduct 1% from the salaries, allowances, and pensions of all state institutions for voluntary donations to be deposited into accounts for supporting Gaza and Lebanon, either equally or based on priorities determined by the Prime Minister.

Employees or retirees who wish to opt out of the contribution can submit an official request to their respective minister or the head of an independent agency, expressing their choice.

Earlier, legal expert, Mohammad Jumaa, warned that Article 28 of the Constitution clearly states that no taxes or fees can be imposed except by law.

"If the deduction were truly voluntary, the request would be made for the deduction, not the reverse. Therefore, the decision is effectively mandatory and legally unconstitutional," he clarified.

Since the beginning of the war in Lebanon, Baghdad has quickly mobilized both government and private sector efforts, sending food, fuel, and hundreds of tons of aid to Lebanon.

As for Gaza, alongside Iraq's official stance in support of the Palestinians, the country has also sent hundreds of tons of humanitarian aid.