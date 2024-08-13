Comprehensive overhaul of local leadership in Diyala with no exceptions, Says Council Member

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, a member of the Diyala Provincial Council, Aws al-Mahdawi, announced that the planned reshuffle of local directors and heads of service units across the governorate will be comprehensive, with no exceptions.

Speaking at a press conference held at the council building, al-Mahdawi stated, "The Diyala Council is determined to implement a full-scale change, starting with directors, district heads, and sub-district administrators," pointing out that the overhaul will begin in the provincial center of Baquba and will expand to other districts and sub-districts.

"The public today is dissatisfied with the current local administrations," al-Mahdawi said, adding that "change is a healthy process and will be implemented without exceptions, affecting everyone. Any director who meets public expectations and fulfills citizens' needs will remain in their position and be rewarded. However, it is clear that the public does not want any current director to stay in place."

Al-Mahdawi also highlighted that the selection of replacement directors will be conducted with focused care and transparency based on criteria of competence, integrity, and experience.