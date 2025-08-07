Christian Skoog appointed UNICEF Representative in Iraq

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Christian Skoog has officially assumed his position as UNICEF’s new Representative in Iraq, the organization announced.

According to a statement, Skoog presented his credentials to Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in Baghdad earlier. “It is a privilege to join UNICEF Iraq to serve children and young people across the country,” he said. “I look forward to working closely with the Government of Iraq, UN partners, and civil society to advance children’s rights and build a better future for every child.”

In his new role, Skoog will oversee UNICEF’s partnership with the Iraqi government to support the implementation of the Convention on the Rights of the Child. His mandate includes prioritizing the needs of the most vulnerable and promoting access to essential services for all children.