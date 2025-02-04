Central & Southern Front Bloc backs court ruling on suspended laws

Shafaq News/ A bloc of lawmakers from central and southern Iraq welcomed on Tuesday the Federal Supreme Court's decision to suspend the implementation of three controversial laws while condemning what it described as "emotional and irresponsible" reactions to the ruling.

In a statement, the Central and Southern Lawmakers' Front expressed support for the court's order, which temporarily halts the enforcement of laws concerning General Amnesty, Personal Status, and Property Restitution until related legal challenges are resolved. The bloc said the appeal was filed by several of its members.

The lawmakers criticized statements and reactions from certain political figures and parties, arguing that they contained "clear offenses and unjustified objections" to the court’s decision.

“Unfortunately, some reactions reveal a lack of understanding of judicial procedures and litigation principles…A precautionary ruling is a temporary measure aimed at preventing irreversible legal consequences. In this case, it applies to all three laws, making the political outcry and street mobilization unwarranted,” the statement said.

The bloc reaffirmed its support for the Federal Supreme Court's rulings as well as the legislation, including the General Amnesty Law “which is important for our provinces as well as others.”

“We insist that it [the Amnesty Law] must not include provisions that benefit major corrupt figures or allow dangerous criminals to evade justice. This is the core of our opposition, in addition to procedural violations in the lawmaking process.”

On Tuesday, Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court, the highest judicial authority, issued an injunction suspending the three laws following a legal challenge by MPs. The petitioners questioned the laws’ legitimacy, arguing that Parliament passed them in a single vote rather than debating and approving each separately.

Sunni leaders in government and parliament denounced the decision, accusing the judiciary of political interference and calling for urgent action. However, the Coordination Framework (CF), a coalition of Shiite political parties, declared its full support for the Supreme Court.