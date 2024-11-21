Census nears completion in Saladin as Wasit issues urgent reminder

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the population census has been 98% completed in Saladin province, with significant cooperation from the residents, the province’s spokesperson announced. Meanwhile, the Governor of Wasit raised an important issue regarding family member counts.

Saladin province official spokesperson, Jamal Akab, told Shafaq News, "The census process is ongoing, and the province is considered one of the leading regions in terms of enumeration and registration efforts."

Saladin province is located in the central part of Iraq, covering an area of 23,398 square kilometers. It comprises 10 districts; the total population estimated is 1,595,235.

On the other hand, Wasit Governor, Mohamed Jamil Al-Miyahi, thanked the residents for their “great” cooperation with the census teams warning that "only the number of family members and their data can be entered today."

He pointed out that "the system will stop entering family data at midnight and will close centrally, not allowing any further additions," calling on citizens to complete their data by contacting the neighborhood representative or the census operation room numbers.

Wasit province is located in the central part of Iraq, with an area of 17,731 square kilometers. It comprises 6 districts; the total population estimated is 1,378,723.