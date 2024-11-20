Iraq’s Saladin census wraps up “successfully” on first day, committee says

Shafaq News/ The first day of the population census in Iraq’s Saladin was “successfully” completed, the census committee in the province announced on Wednesday.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, Muhannad Assaf Saleh, Director of Statistics and census supervisor in Saladin, outlined that the first day covered 11 districts, 29 sub-districts, 327 residential areas, and 858 villages, with 5,370 statistical blocks, 432 residential area managers, 1,096 assistants, and 5,370 census researchers.

"The first day of the census was successful...Work will continue on Thursday, with data collection lasting for ten more days, covering family characteristics, education, housing, employment, and other aspects," he added, praising “the strong cooperation of citizens, security forces, and media outlets in covering the census process.”

Meanwhile, Hisham Al-Nouri, Director of the Media and Government Communication Department, told our agency that "the census is progressing well in Saladin, with teams reaching the farthest areas in the province to complete their tasks."

"This effort is part of a comprehensive plan to collect accurate data for developmental planning in the province," he confirmed.

Notably, Iraq's population census began today, the first in decades, with a curfew imposed across all areas, except for certain categories. The country last conducted a nationwide census in 1987, including all provinces, followed by a 1997 census without the participation of the Kurdistan Region.