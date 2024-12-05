Cabinet reshuffle "officially canceled" following Iraqi Parliament “secret” session

Shafaq News/ The prospect of a cabinet reshuffle in Iraq's coalition government has been officially ruled out, according to discussions held during a secret parliamentary session with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani

On Thursday, MP Amer Al-Fayez, a leader within the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) disclosed to Shafaq News that Al-Sudani stated during the session that “any ministerial changes cannot be implemented without the consensus of the political blocs,” asserting that such a change has become “impractical.”

"The majority of political blocs expressed dissatisfaction with the idea of a cabinet reshuffle, considering that the remaining time of the government's term does not allow for meaningful changes."

He added that the remaining period requires a focus on finding alternatives and providing services, as a new minister "would not be able to deliver any tangible services in such a short time," confirming that the idea of a cabinet reshuffle has been "officially canceled."

On Wednesday, the Iraqi parliament hosted PM Al-Sudani, along with three of his ministers, in a "secret" session that discussed a range of security and economic issues.

During the session, Prime Minister Al-Sudani also addressed the developments in the region, particularly following the events of October 7, 2023, emphasizing the government's measures to address security challenges, including securing borders and deploying military units.

Al-Sudani also outlined the reasons for amending the federal budget law and reviewed the implementation rates and priorities of the government program.