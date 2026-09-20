Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Coordination Framework (CF), Iraq’s ruling Shiite political alliance, on Sunday called on Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi to emphasize the country’s sovereignty and rejection of interference in its internal affairs during his upcoming visit to New York.

During its regular meeting attended by al-Zaidi, the bloc said Iraq’s message at the UN General Assembly should also stress support for regional security and stability and highlight the country’s progress in reconstruction, development and international engagement.

The UN General Assembly’s 81st session opened in New York on Sept. 8, with its high-level General Debate scheduled for Sept. 22–26 and Sept. 28. A source previously told Shafaq News that efforts were underway to arrange a meeting between al-Zaidi and US President Donald Trump. If held, the talks are expected to address the agreed timetable for the withdrawal of US forces, the post-withdrawal period and the government’s anti-corruption campaign.

The Coordination Framework also reviewed the results of al-Zaidi’s recent European tour and urged the swift filling of the remaining government vacancies based on competence and integrity.