CF reveals Iraqi PM's agenda for US visit

Shafaq News / MP Mohammad al-Baldawi, representing the Coordination Framework (CF), unveiled on Sunday the agenda for Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani's forthcoming visit to Washington, slated for mid-April.

Al-Baldawi emphasized that "Al-Sudani will address several crucial matters during his visit to Washington, echoing discussions held within the CF and the State Administration Coalition."

Highlighting the paramount importance of these issues, he noted, "Foremost among them is the presence of foreign forces on Iraqi soil, a matter of utmost priority for the government. Prime Minister Al-Sudani has taken direct steps to address this issue through bilateral committees established in the recent period."

Al-Baldawi elaborated, "The second issue pertains to the nature of the relationship between Baghdad and Washington, encompassing the management of bilateral files. The third focal point concerns the resolution of challenges and obstacles, particularly those concerning Iraqi financial institutions and individuals, which have been contested by the United States."

Expanding on the agenda, he added, "Additional topics to be addressed during Al-Sudani's visit to Washington encompass armament, energy, economy, and investment."

"Al-Sudani anticipates the resolution of numerous issues with the American side, particularly commitments made by Washington concerning military presence on Iraqi soil."

The impending visit of the Iraqi PM signifies a significant diplomatic endeavor as he prepares for a pivotal meeting with President Joe Biden in Washington on April 15th. This high-level engagement marks a critical juncture in the bilateral relations between Iraq and the US, highlighting the importance of fostering a new era of cooperation and partnership.

The multifaceted relationship between Iraq and the United States reflects a complex history marked by significant shifts and evolving dynamics since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein's regime.

Despite occasional tensions, recent years have seen increased cooperation, especially in security, counterterrorism, and economic development.

While the US remains a vital economic partner for Iraq, challenges persist regarding sovereignty, military presence, and foreign policy alignment.

Nevertheless, both countries continue to engage in diplomatic dialogue, aiming to address shared challenges while managing differences effectively.

Given the strategic importance of the US as Iraq's primary ally, there is a national interest in consolidating ties. However, clear and defined terms are essential to prevent ambiguity and ensure alignment with stated positions.