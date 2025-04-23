CCHF: Second suspected death in Iraq’s al-Muthanna prompts strict measures

Shafaq News/ A second suspected death from Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) has been reported in Iraq’s Al-Muthanna Province, a medical source revealed on Wednesday.

“The patient died at Al-Hussein Teaching Hospital, with laboratory tests underway to confirm the diagnosis,” the source told Shafaq News.

The case comes just one day after the province recorded its first confirmed CCHF-related death in 2025. So far, three infections have been officially documented in Al-Muthanna, including a woman who died while receiving treatment.

Nationwide, Iraq’s Ministry of Health has reported 19 confirmed cases this year, including two fatalities.

In response to the escalating health threat, provincial authorities have enacted a series of emergency measures. Al-Muthanna’s Crisis and Disaster Management Cell, led by Deputy Governor Haider Al-Wahhami, convened an urgent session with health, veterinary, and security officials to coordinate containment efforts.

According to an official statement, the Cell imposed an immediate ban on the transport of livestock and red meat through formal border checkpoints, directing police units to enforce the order and tasking local officials with sealing off unofficial routes.

“Security patrols will oversee livestock markets and enforce penalties for violations,” Al-Wahhami said.

To strengthen the veterinary response, the Cell also requested the Ministry of Agriculture to deploy contract-based veterinarians with full operational authority, approve expanded veterinary campaigns across the province, increase funding for the provincial animal hospital, and cancel leave for slaughterhouse personnel on Fridays and Mondays.

It instructed municipalities to remove animal carcasses from public spaces, prohibit grazing within city limits, and close unauthorized slaughter sites. “Security forces will work alongside local authorities to monitor breeders and enforce legal action where necessary.”

Additional steps include quarantining infected areas for 14 days, deploying mobile teams to provide rural medical and veterinary support, and setting up disinfection stations at key livestock hubs. Breeders will be supplied with free disinfectants.

The Cell also launched a public awareness campaign, in partnership with local media and social platforms, to educate residents about symptoms, prevention methods, and the need for compliance with official guidelines.

CCHF, transmitted by tick bites or contact with infected animal blood, is highly contagious and can be fatal in more than 40% of cases, particularly if not treated promptly.