Iraq’s Al-Muthanna confirms new CCHF death

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraq’s Ministry of Health confirmed a new fatality from Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) in Al-Muthanna province, as health authorities confirmed three new infections in the area, a medical source told Shafaq News.

One of the newly reported cases involved a woman who died while receiving treatment at a specialized CCHF care center, bringing the total number of infections to 22 and deaths to three, the source noted.

The Saladin Provincial Council declared a public health emergency amid growing concerns over the CCHF, while veterinary authorities in Iraq’s Nineveh province reported no new infections.

Earlier, the Ministry Spokesperson Saif Al-Badr told Shafaq News that the outbreak remains under control, with the health system capable of diagnosing and treating cases.

CCHF is a contagious viral illness primarily spread through tick bites or exposure to the blood of infected animals. The disease poses serious health risks, with severe cases potentially causing internal bleeding, organ damage, and death.