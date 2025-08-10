British ambassador summoned over remarks “contrary to diplomatic norms”

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Foreign Ministry has formally conveyed its objection to recent public statements by UK Ambassador Irfan Siddiq, saying they contravene diplomatic norms and constitute interference in the country’s internal affairs.

According to a statement by the Foreign Ministry, a meeting was held at the ministry headquarters on Sunday, when Deputy Foreign Minister for Bilateral Affairs, Ambassador Mohammed Hussein Bahr al-Uloom, told Siddiq that the government viewed the remarks made on 8 August as “inconsistent with the principles of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.”

The convention obliges foreign envoys to respect the laws and regulations of the host state and to refrain from involvement in its domestic matters.

“The ambassador was urged to avoid any similar statements or activities in the future and to act in ways that support friendly relations between Iraq and the United Kingdom.”

The Foreign Ministry also stressed the importance of constructive diplomatic communication, adherence to mutual respect, and non-interference in states’ internal affairs.