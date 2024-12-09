PM Al-Sudani in Victory Anniversary: Terrorism no longer has a foothold in Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al- Sudani declared that terrorism no longer has a foothold in Iraq.

In his speech in Victory Day anniversary, commemorating seven years since Iraq's defeat of ISIS, Al-Sudani praised the sacrifices of the nation, stating, “This victory, achieved through the sacrifices of our martyrs and wounded, supported by the fatwa of the Supreme Religious Authority, is a source of pride for all Iraqis.”

He highlighted Iraq's role in combating terrorism on behalf of the world, adding, “Our allies stood with us in this fight because Iraqis were battling a threat that endangered the entire region and the globe. Today, terrorism has no place in Iraq, and its remnants face only defeat and flight before our armed forces.”

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of addressing the root causes of the 2014 ISIS invasion, pledging to strengthen the rule of law, rebuild liberated areas, and support displaced communities. Iraq has emerged stronger, victorious, and resolute in its pursuit of reconstruction and development, he said.

Commenting on the ongoing crisis in neighboring Syria, Al-Sudani urged the international community to act responsibly, stating, “We hope that the region and the world will act responsibly to safeguard Syria’s security and sovereignty. The Syrian people must have the freedom to determine their future, and the international community must ensure the unity of Syrian territory and protect its diversity.”