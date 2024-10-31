Breaking: Iraqi Parliament concludes first round of voting for new speaker amid counting process

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Parliament concluded the first round of voting on Thursday to elect a new Speaker, with vote counting currently underway.

Jayai Taimur, a member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), told Shafaq News Agency that if no candidate secures a simple majority of 166 votes, the voting process will proceed to a second and possibly third round.

Acting Speaker Mohsen al-Mandalawi will continue in the position until a new Speaker is elected, according to Taimur.

Earlier today, Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent reported that al-Mandalawi opened the session, confirming a quorum with the attendance of 195 members.

Four candidates vying for the position: Salem al-Issawi, Talal al-Zoubi, Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, and Amer Abdul Jabbar.