Basra oil sites under “routine” security: Official warns against disrupting security situation

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Aqeel Al-Fraiji, the chairman of the Security Committee in the Basra Provincial Council, reported a security presence near the province's oil sites, describing it as a “routine measure.”

"The security presence observed at some oil sites falls within the duties of security agencies, as determined in weekly meetings held by security leaders," Al-Fraiji stated.

The Committee chairman noted, "Previous orders were issued by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, to form a joint committee from the security forces to visit the oil and security companies in the province, review official documents and approvals regarding the foreign workforce, and verify their residences and security clearances."

Al-Fraiji urged the media "not to engage in or circulate false security information that may disrupt the stable security situation in the province."



