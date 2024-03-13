Basra council member says no committee formed to investigate corruption yet

Shafaq News/ Saud Ezz el-Din, a member of the Basra Governorate Council, on Wednesday confirmed that the council has voted on its internal regulations but has not yet begun forming committees.

Ezz el-Din denied reports that the council is preparing to question the directors of the governorate departments before appointing the heads and members of the committees.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, Ezz El-Din said, "the reports about the imminent questioning of department directors in Basra are incorrect. The council has not yet formed any committee to evaluate the work of the departments."

He added, "If the council decides to question any director based on corruption files in the corresponding department, it will not be satisfied with just dismissing him from the position, but will refer him to the Integrity Commission."

Ezz el-Din explained that "the council members agreed on the internal regulations, and it will be sent for the official gazette to acquire the final legal status. After the formation of the committees, we will deal with each case separately."

Earlier, a number of Basra lawmakers had announced that they have files of financial and administrative corruption against the directors of some departments in the governorate, and that they are close to being prosecuted, dismissed from their positions, and referred to the judiciary.