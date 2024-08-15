Baghdad woman arrested for attempting to set fire to MP’s office over scam

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, a local police source reported that a woman attempted to set fire to the office of Iraqi MP Suhaila Al-Sultani on Al-Shalamcheh Street in Al-Amel neighborhood, west of Baghdad, due to a scam involving someone associated with the MP.

“A woman in a black robe was seen throwing a Molotov cocktail filled with incendiary liquid into the office area before fleeing the scene,” the source told Shafaq News Agency.

“The woman, identified as “F.F.” and born in 1972, lives with her sister in the Shuhada al-Bayaa area in Baghdad,” he explained, pointing out that “the sister told the authorities that F.F. suffers from psychological issues, as confirmed by medical reports, and has had problems with a man named (T), who lives in Al-Shurtah 4th area south of Baghdad and works with the MP.”

“T. had previously defrauded her by promising a supplement to her social welfare salary in exchange for money.”

According to her sister, “After requesting the salary, the parliamentarian's associate assaulted F.F. and broke her hand, and she subsequently filed a lawsuit against him at Al-Amel police station.”

The source further stated, “After gathering more details, F.F. was located and arrested in Al-Saidiya area near Shaker Al-Aboud Mosque, where she confessed to the crime.”

“She was then transferred to Al-Amel neighborhood police station, as confirmed by an official receipt.”