Baghdad warns PKK relocation to Iraq threatens national security

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Sunday, Iraq’s Foreign Relations Committee warned that the withdrawal of Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) fighters from Turkiye to Iraq poses a threat to national security and risks drawing the country into regional conflicts.

Committee member Mukhtar al-Moussawi told Shafaq News that parliament will "question the government" on whether it was informed or approved the relocation and what measures are being taken to limit its impact.

The warning followed the PKK’s announcement that it had moved all its fighters to the Medya Defense Area in northern Iraq with the approval of jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan. PKK spokesman Sabri Ok said the move was meant to “prevent clashes during the peace process.”

The PKK’s presence in Iraq’s Qandil Mountains has long been a source of tension with Turkiye, which continues cross-border strikes against the group and recently extended its military operations for another three years.

Read more: PKK calls it quits: Peace on the horizon in Turkiye?