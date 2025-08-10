Baghdad to push extradition demand in new Erbil talks

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Iraqi government is set to introduce new conditions in its negotiations with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), adding a demand for the extradition of wanted figures based in Erbil to its long-standing list of disputes.

A political source told Shafaq News that the list includes former leaders of the now-dissolved Baath Party, accused of crimes committed under Saddam Hussein’s regime or involvement in post-2003 insurgent activities. Baghdad has pursued their return for years, arguing they face judicial warrants and remain emblematic of the country’s unfinished transitional justice process.

Oil remains the core of Baghdad–Erbil tensions. The source revealed that the federal government insists the KRG deliver agreed volumes of crude to the State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) as part of Iraq’s national export system. Kurdish officials counter that the suspension of exports via Turkiye’s Ceyhan port since March 2023 has drastically reduced revenues, leaving the region unable to meet its commitments.

“Federal committees sent to Erbil have yet to reach terms acceptable to Baghdad, which is now considering linking budget transfers directly to verified oil shipments.”

Notably, an “oil-for-salaries” arrangement in early 2025 briefly eased the standoff, with the KRG pledging to supply all crude—except 50,000 barrels per day for local consumption—to SOMO in exchange for guaranteed wages from Baghdad. That deal collapsed after mid-2025 drone strikes on regional oil facilities cut production by about 70%, leading to renewed payment delays.

Plans to restart Ceyhan exports at roughly 80,000 barrels per day under federal control also remain stalled. Industry officials warn that no breakthrough is likely soon, while Turkiye’s formal notice that it will terminate its 1973 pipeline agreement with Iraq by July 2026 could worsen the situation.