Baghdad to host Arab Summit on May 17

Shafaq News/ Iraq has officially set May 17, 2025, as the date for the 34th Arab Summit in Baghdad, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein announced on Thursday.

According to a statement from the Foreign Ministry, Hussein chaired the 12th preparatory meeting for the summit, where officials reviewed logistical, technical, and organizational arrangements. Discussions also covered protocol, security coordination, and media preparations to ensure a smooth and successful event.

"Iraq is committed to creating the necessary conditions for the summit’s success, reflecting a positive image of the country and strengthening Arab cooperation," Hussein said, according to the statement.