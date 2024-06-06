Baghdad strengthens security near liquor stores following recent attacks

Shafaq News / Security forces in Baghdad have tightened measures around liquor stores in the capital, following recent incidents targeting businesses.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that security personnel have been instructed to increase their presence near liquor stores to prevent any potential security breaches.

The source indicated that these preemptive measures aim to prevent a recurrence of the recent attacks on restaurants and companies in Baghdad.

The current attacks on foreign enterprises in Iraq have shaken investor confidence, with strategic analysts warning of far-reaching consequences for the country's economy and international relations.

Western businesses have been damaged globally by boycotts and other forms of protest in response to Israel's military incursion in the Gaza Strip, which killed over 37,182 Palestinians, injured around 80,000 more, and caused a humanitarian crisis.