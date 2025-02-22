Baghdad sets stage for Kurdistan oil export resumption

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Baghdad announced the completion of procedures for resuming Kurdistan oil exports, requests Erbil’s cooperation, Iraq’s Oil Ministry announced on Saturday.

The ministry confirmed in a statement that the finalized procedures via the Ceyhan port have been in accordance with the mechanisms outlined in the Budget Law and its amendments, and within Iraq’s OPEC production quota.

The statement further called on Kurdish authorities to "deliver the output from operational fields to SOMO to facilitate exports through the Iraq-Turkiye pipeline and the Ceyhan port under contracts signed with selected companies."

Earlier today, Farhad Alaaldin, foreign affairs advisor to the Iraqi prime minister, dismissed media reports claiming that the United States had threatened Iraq with sanctions if Kurdistan’s oil exports were not resumed.