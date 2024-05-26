Baghdad's historic al-Bataween district shows signs of recovery after major security crackdown

Shafaq News/ A month after the launch of a major security campaign, a Shafaq News Agency team visited the al-Bataween district in central Baghdad to assess the situation. The district, once notorious for its drug trade and criminal activity, is now showing signs of a gradual return to normalcy.

The streets of al-Bataween, which is home to many historic buildings, were once a central hub in the Iraqi capital. However, years of neglect and government inaction had taken their toll, and the district had become a haven for criminals.

In late April, the Iraqi government launched a large-scale security campaign in al-Bataween, the largest such operation in years. The operation resulted in arresting 618 suspects and seizing a large quantities of drugs and weapons.

Since the operation, there has been a noticeable improvement in the security situation in Al-Bataween, according to locals. Residents say that they feel safer now and that they are starting to see signs of life returning to the district.

"With the ongoing efforts to enhance security in the area, which was once a haven for drug dealers and users, al-Bataween can regain its place as one of the most important historical and cultural areas in Baghdad," a resident told Shafaq News Agency.

Al-Bataween district is located in the heart of Baghdad, just meters from the Liberty Monument. It is bordered by the famous Abu Nuwas Street and the Tigris River to the west, Tahrir Square to the north, and the Karrada district to the south. The district is home to some of Baghdad's most famous cinemas, hotels, shops, and businesses.

Al-Bataween was once an icon of the diversity of Iraqi society. Jews, Christians, Muslims, and Kurds all lived together in the district. However, the original inhabitants began to emigrate in the early 1990s, when the United Nations imposed sanctions on Iraq. The area then became home to young people from other governorates who were looking for work.

The name al-Bataween comes from the word "al-Battah," which is a village in the city of Hilla. Some of the residents of al-Battah moved to Baghdad and settled in the district, which is why it was named after them.