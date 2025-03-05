Baghdad’s green revolution: Largest urban forest project begins

Shafaq News/ Iraq has begun work on its largest urban forest, a 12-million-square-meter green space in Baghdad’s Al-Rasheed Camp, the Mayoralty of the Iraqi capital announced on Wednesday.

In a post on Facebook, the Mayoralty stated that the Baghdad Sustainable Forests Project aims to combat climate change, reduce pollution, and provide a recreational area for residents. It will include over one million perennial trees, green hills, waterfalls, and water pathways designed to replicate natural landscapes.

“Contractors have started clearing debris and preparing the land for development,” the Mayoralty noted, asserting that the Al-Rasheed Camp has been fully allocated to green spaces to enhance Baghdad’s ecological balance.

The project will reportedly feature 28 themed forests, including the Culture and Arts Forest, Children’s and Entertainment Forest, Women’s Forest, Technology and Innovation Forest, and Sports and Fitness Forest. A 1.5-million-square-meter artificial lake with interwoven water channels will be a key attraction, alongside cultural and recreational facilities such as a theater, museum, cinema, and sports complexes.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani officially launched the initiative in late 2024 after the Council of Ministers approved the transformation plan in August.

Notably, Baghdad has seen a sharp decline in green spaces due to urban sprawl and deforestation, worsening air pollution, and rising temperatures.