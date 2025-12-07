Baghdad's Sunni blocs close in on new Speaker pick

Shafaq News – Baghdad

A consensus has emerged within Iraq’s National Political Council – the coalition representing Sunni parties – on the criteria for selecting the next parliament speaker, a senior Iraqi official said on Sunday.

Azzam Al-Hamdani, a leader in Muthanna Al-Samarrai’s Al-Azm Alliance, told Shafaq News that the post is set to go to a first-tier Sunni bloc leader, stressing that circulating names on television and social media are inaccurate, and that no individual has been chosen yet.

The National Political Council brings together Sunni forces that won seats in the 2025 parliamentary elections, including Taqaddum (Progress) led by former Speaker Mohammed Al-Halbousi, Sovereignty led by Khamis Al-Khanjar, Al-Azm led by Al-Samarrai, and Al-Hasm Al-Watani led by Thabet Al-Abbasi.

The council had agreed to announce its nominee after the Federal Supreme Court certifies the final election results, expected today. Council leaders met earlier at Al-Halbousi’s residence but were unable to settle on a single candidate, a source told Shafaq News.

According to final election results, Sunni parties secured 77 seats, making realignment among them a decisive factor in government formation. Taqaddum leads Sunni blocs with 27 seats, followed by Al-Azm with 15, Sovereignty with 9, and Al-Hasm with 5.

Six main contenders have emerged for the speakership, according to reports: Al-Halbousi – cleared of forgery charges in April 2025; Al-Samarrai, former Education Minister Mohammed Tamim; caretaker Defense Minister Thabet Al-Abbasi; Sovereignty MP Salem Al-Issawi; and Al-Hasm MP Mahmoud al-Qaisi.

