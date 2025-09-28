Baghdad moves to safeguard groundwater with new draft law

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Iraqi government has submitted a draft law to parliament to regulate groundwater, a senior official confirmed on Sunday, warning that stricter legislation is needed to protect what he described as a real treasure for future generations.

Turhan al-Mufti, water adviser to Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, explained to Shafaq News that Iraq still lacks an effective legal framework for groundwater management, relying only on decades-old instructions and a decree issued by the dissolved Revolutionary Command Council. The new draft, prepared with the parliamentary Agriculture, Water, and Marshes Committee, is reportedly awaiting a vote.

Al-Mufti defined groundwater as a vital reserve whose natural recharge falls short of 100 percent, stressing the need for sustainable management while preserving it as a strategic backup. As part of current efforts, he revealed that inspection campaigns are underway to monitor wells and curb violations.

Turning to the broader crisis, he linked Iraq’s worsening shortages to climate change and dwindling rainfall, noting that the government is tightening usage policies to prevent the situation from escalating into a full-scale crisis.

