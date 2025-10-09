Baghdad hails Gaza truce as path to regional stability

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq on Thursday welcomed regional and international efforts that resulted in a ceasefire agreement on Gaza, calling the development a step toward easing “civilian suffering.”

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry voiced support for all initiatives aimed at ending the war, reaffirming Iraq’s commitment to upholding the Palestinian people’s legitimate rights under international resolutions.

The ministry urged an immediate halt to hostilities and an “unhindered” delivery of humanitarian aid to affected areas, describing these steps as crucial to restoring regional stability.

The announcement followed US President Donald Trump’s declaration on Wednesday that Israel and Hamas had signed the first phase of what he called a “historic and unprecedented” peace plan. The deal reportedly includes a full ceasefire, a phased Israeli withdrawal from most of Gaza, and the simultaneous release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

Global and regional powers—including Arab countries, the European Union, France, Italy, and Turkiye—welcomed the accord as an opportunity to end a war that has killed more than 67,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.