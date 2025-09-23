Baghdad approves July salary payments for Kurdish employees

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Tuesday, the Iraqi cabinet approved payment of July salaries for public employees in the Kurdistan Region.

A government source told Shafaq News that disbursement of salaries for August and September remains pending an agreement with the Region on non-oil revenues.

The salary dispute has long been a source of tension between Baghdad and Erbil. The federal government insists Kurdistan hand over customs, taxes, and other non-oil revenues in exchange for its budget share, while Erbil argues it is entitled to guaranteed funding under the constitution. The standoff has repeatedly delayed payments, leaving hundreds of thousands of employees in the Region facing uncertainty.

Read more: Kurdistan’s salaries: A lingering injustice beyond numbers

On August 26, the cabinet authorized June salaries on the condition that the Kurdish Government transfer 120B IQD ($91.5M) as an advance from non-oil revenues.