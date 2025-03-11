Baghdad: Third Syrian arrested in terror sweep

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces arrested a Syrian national in Baghdad for supporting extremist organizations in Syria, a security source revealed on Tuesday.

“The individual, identified as F.A., was detained in the Al-Husseiniya area, northeast of the capital,” the source told Shafaq News Agency, adding that the arrest was linked to the suspect’s involvement in posting content supportive of extremist groups.

This is the third Syrian national arrested by Iraqi security forces in recent days, following intensified efforts to monitor social media accounts promoting terrorism. Security agencies have also been instructed to review the files of all Syrians in the country, particularly those with residency violations.

On Sunday, security forces arrested another Syrian national in the ‘Umm Al-Kubar and Al-Ghazlan’ district, east of Baghdad, for allegedly sharing extremist content online.