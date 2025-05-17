Baghdad Summit: Yemen’s al-Alimi urges Arab unity to confront “Houthi menace”

Shafaq News/ Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi on Saturday called for dismantling what he described as a “cross-border” threat posed by the Houthi movement, warning that the group endangers both regional and international peace and security.

Speaking at the 34th Arab League Summit in Baghdad, al-Alimi said the region faces extraordinary challenges that demand firm and united action, urging Arab states to move beyond summit declarations and adopt practical steps to confront terrorism and foreign interference.

“The foremost of these threats,” he explained, “are external interventions in our internal affairs, along with attempts to fragment our national states and undermine legitimate institutions through terrorist groups that serve narrow agendas over Arab unity and collective security.”

Al-Alimi warned that such groups have evolved into transnational actors. “What was once viewed—mistakenly—as a local issue now affects maritime navigation, strategic waterways, and regional stability,” he added, referring to the Houthis' attacks in the Red Sea in support of Gaza, where Israeli hostilities have resulted in over 60,000 deaths since October 2023.

He noted that Yemen has endured more than a decade of conflict with the Houthi movement and its backers, stressing that all political efforts to persuade the group to abandon its “racist ideology” and accept international resolutions have failed.